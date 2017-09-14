Jon Jones has Made a Mockery of the Sport – Daniel Cormier

Following the confirmation of Jon Jones’ B sample testing positive for a banned substance, Daniel Cormier has been reinstated as UFC lightweight champion

UFC 214’s main event between Cormier and Jones has been amended to a No Contest and Cormier once again finds himself champion.

“DC” spoke to Fox Sports last night and attempted to articulate just how he feels about the whole situation:

“Man you know I lost, I lost the fight. As a competitor that’s how I felt, then Dana White called me today and said, ‘If it’s a no-contest then the fight didn’t happen. One of you guys would have missed weight, he would have won the fight, you would have still kept the belt. Because of that the championship is getting returned to you. The fight is a no-contest.

“If he cheated, he could not have fought and won the fight so once again I’m the UFC champion.

“Now, people will say I got handed the belt but he cheated and the reality is that financially it’s just a big difference if I don’t fight as the champ, as opposed to fighting for the vacant belt, I’m taking the belt.

“He disqualified himself for taking the steroid before the fight so I’m taking the belt back, which is the right thing to do. I’m not only saying that cause it’s me, it’s the right thing to do. You don’t cheat the sport, you don’t cheat the fans, you don’t cheat me.

“You have all of the physical advantages, sir, you’re 30, you’re 6’4 , you got a 85” reach. I’m 38. I would love to take stuff and not have to walk down my stairs sideways.

“Once again this guy has made a mockery of the sport.”