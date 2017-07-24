Jon Jones: ‘I Believe I’m Already The Greatest Fighter of All Time’

Jon Jones is already considering himself to be the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

Jones will return to the Octagon this Saturday night (July 29). He’ll challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 214. When the two fought back in Jan. 2015, Jones earned a unanimous decision win.

“Bones” recently appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed show. When asked if the rivalry with Cormier will impact his performance, Jones said he doesn’t think so:

“I don’t think it’ll impact my fighting at all. I’ve been fighting for 10 years now, 10 years undefeated. I’ve fought all different types of athletes, people that I despise and people that I respect tremendously. It’s always been the same outcome and I believe it will be the same this time.”

As far as his legacy goes, the former 205-pound kingpin wasn’t shy in valuing himself and his accomplishments.

“I believe that I’m already the greatest fighter of all time. My record speaks for itself. I’ve beaten six hall of famers already and my resume is uncomparable to anybody in our sport. But this fight is huge for my legacy. Every fight is huge for my legacy.”