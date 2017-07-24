Jon Jones: ‘I Believe I’m Already The Greatest Fighter of All Time’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones is already considering himself to be the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

Jones will return to the Octagon this Saturday night (July 29). He’ll challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 214. When the two fought back in Jan. 2015, Jones earned a unanimous decision win.

“Bones” recently appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed show. When asked if the rivalry with Cormier will impact his performance, Jones said he doesn’t think so:

“I don’t think it’ll impact my fighting at all. I’ve been fighting for 10 years now, 10 years undefeated. I’ve fought all different types of athletes, people that I despise and people that I respect tremendously. It’s always been the same outcome and I believe it will be the same this time.”

As far as his legacy goes, the former 205-pound kingpin wasn’t shy in valuing himself and his accomplishments.

“I believe that I’m already the greatest fighter of all time. My record speaks for itself. I’ve beaten six hall of famers already and my resume is uncomparable to anybody in our sport. But this fight is huge for my legacy. Every fight is huge for my legacy.”

Latest MMA News

UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results Bonuses

UFC on FOX 25 Attendance Nears 12,000, $1.1 Million Gate

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 11,918 for their recent event in Uniondale. UFC on FOX 25 took place inside Nassau...
Gian Villante

Gian Villante on UFC on FOX 25 Loss: ‘I Just Waited Too Long’

0
Gian Villante wishes he would've put his foot on the gas sooner at UFC on FOX 25. Villante took on Patrick Cummins inside the Nassau Veterans...
video

Showtime’s ‘ALL ACCESS’ on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather This Friday

0
Showtime will begin the push towards August 26 and the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor with the first...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo in Contact With UFC For Potential November Return

0
Jose Aldo may return to action by the end of 2017. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder was last seen competing at...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Reflects on Victory at UFC on FOX 25, Calls Kelvin Gastelum ‘Future...

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman did exactly what he needed to do this past Saturday night: win. Weidman scored himself a much-needed victory, snapping...
Load more