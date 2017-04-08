Jon Jones: ‘I’m Still Debating Whether or Not I Should Take a Warm-up Fight’

Jon Jones is ready to compete again, but it may not be for a title right away.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will be paying attention to tonight’s (April 8) rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. The two will clash once again for the 205-pound gold inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for UFC 210.

While many are expecting “Bones” to get an immediate title shot once he returns, that may not be the case. Jones recently told Flo Combat that he’s considering having a tune-up fight first: