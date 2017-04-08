Jon Jones: ‘I’m Still Debating Whether or Not I Should Take a Warm-up Fight’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jon Jones
Jon Jones is ready to compete again, but it may not be for a title right away.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will be paying attention to tonight’s (April 8) rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. The two will clash once again for the 205-pound gold inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY for UFC 210.

While many are expecting “Bones” to get an immediate title shot once he returns, that may not be the case. Jones recently told Flo Combat that he’s considering having a tune-up fight first:

“I’m excited to come back and especially in front of the New York fan base. I missed this sport and the energy. It’s definitely very exciting, and I’m excited to watch this fight. It is really good to be back, but as far as fighting the winner, I haven’t come to any type of an agreement with the UFC as far as who I’ll be fighting. I’m still debating whether or not I should take a warm-up fight or jump right back in there for the title. I don’t really know what is going to happen and I don’t have much of a plan at this time.”

