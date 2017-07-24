Jon Jones: ‘I’ve Done The Right Things to Get my Life Back in Order’

Jon Jones insists he’s going in the right direction when it comes to his personal life.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will try to capture gold again. On July 29, Jones will battle Cormier once again inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In their first encounter, “Bones” won the bout by unanimous decision.

Then things got out of hand.

Jones tested positive for cocaine before he struck a pregnant woman’s car in a DUI incident. The UFC stripped Jones of his title and Cormier wound up with the belt after finishing Anthony Johnson. “DC” would go on to successfully defend his gold twice.

During a recent UFC 214 media call, Jones said he’s been doing what he can to get on the right path (via MMAMania.com):

“The last time something bad happened, something went majorly wrong, it was two years ago, and I think people fail to really realize that. Over the last two years I feel like I’ve really done the right things to get my life back in order. I’ve paid for the things I’ve done wrong, I’ve faced the time for the things I’ve done wrong. And then I had this estrogen blocker situation happen, and I think it set me backwards, majorly backwards.”