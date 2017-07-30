Jon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Recapture UFC Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Daniel Cormier Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Cormier (19-2) has been stopped for the first time in his career courtesy of Jon Jones (23-1).

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 214. Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jones. The action took place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The two touched gloves surprisingly. Jones was loose with kicks early. An uppercut knocked Jones’ mouthpiece out, but it got it back in quickly. Cormier got up from a takedown quickly. A left hand landed for “Bones.” The kicks for Jones were there early. A body punch found the mark for Jones. Cormier landed a leg kick.

Jones continued to be busy with kicks. “DC” got kicked to the body. Cormier got in another leg kick. A right hand found the mark for Cormier. The round later came to a close.

“Bones” started off the second stanza with kicks. A right hand over the top was there for Jones. Cormier went for a trip takedown, but it wasn’t there. Time was called for an accidental headbutt. A cut formed on the said of “DC’s” face as a result. The action resumed and the blood trickled down Cormier’s face. Jones landed a left hand followed by a kick to the body.

A elbow over the top was there for Jones. A left hook followed by a right uppercut landed for Cormier. The round came to a close with Cormier landing a punch over the top.

“Bones” kept landing the kicks low at the start of the third round. A knee to the body landed for Jones. A hard left landed for Jones. “Bones” rocked Cormier with a kick and dropped him. He rained down the ground and pound and referee “Big” John McCarthy called a stop to the bout.

Final Result: Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via KO (Head Kick & Strikes) – R3, 3:01

