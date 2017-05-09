Jon Jones’ Manager Calls UFC’s Main Event Ban ‘Ridiculous’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims to be sticking to his guns regarding Jon Jones’ main event ban with the promotion.

UFC 200 was dealt a huge blow when Jones was flagged for a violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy. He was going to meet Daniel Cormier in a unification bout for the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title. Instead, “Bones” was pulled from the card and Cormier fought Anderson Silva.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Jones’ manager Malki Kawa said he isn’t a fan of the main event snub (via MMAMania.com):

“It’s the funniest thing ever. Listen, to be honest with you, it’s funny and my personal opinion, I think it’s ridiculous because at the end of the day, I mean, yes he missed out on UFC 200, and I think the whole situation behind it was stupid and ridiculous.”

Kawa said Jones’ intentions weren’t to cause harm and therefore he should be able to headline UFC events again.

“Listen, I always look at everything people do with intent, so if somebody intends to do something, to harm someone, then that makes that person messed up. Jon didn’t intend to cancel UFC 200. Listen, we are all sitting here everyday training, cutting weight. We find out Wednesday or Thursday before the fight and no one wanted that to happen.”

