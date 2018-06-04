Jon Jones’ Manager Hoping For USADA’s Decision Soon

Jon Jones still awaits a final decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Jones was last seen in action against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214. The light heavyweight title bout took place back in July 2017. Jones was initially declared the winner via knockout. The result was changed to a No Contest when Jones tested positive for turinabol.

“Bones” and his team claim tainted supplements were to blame. Jones was suspended by USADA for failing a drug test prior to his scheduled UFC 200 bout with Cormier. He blamed the flag on male enhancement pills. Many are wondering if USADA will hit Jones with a lengthy suspension now that he has popped twice.

One of Jones’ managers, Abe Kawa, recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Kawa said he has hope that a decision will be made soon:

“It’s complicated. USADA does a very good job. People are banging on them and hating on them. There’s things I do not agree with with USADA. I’ve told them behind closed doors things I don’t agree with. But USADA does a very good job. They’ve done a very good job cleaning up the sport. It’s imperative that they get this right. It’s imperative that they get this case right, because of who Jon is. And I think they’re doing the best they can to get it right. With that being said, I’m confident that we will have a decision soon. I just don’t want to put a date on it and say, it’s gonna come down at this time, it’s gonna come at that time. There is a decision coming and it’s hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Jones currently has a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-1, 1 NC. He is still considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. A lengthy suspension could prove to be disastrous for Jones, who turns 31 next month.

Do you think Jon Jones will be able to avoid a lengthy suspension?