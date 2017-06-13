Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away Following Fight With Diabetes

Camille Jones, the mother of Jon Jones has died.

She was also the mother of National Football League (NFL) stars Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones. Arthur broke the news of his mother’s passing on social media:

Mom, I love you so much! It's hard to except the fact that my mother… https://t.co/uZHUqEQVGv — Arthur Jones (@Artj97) June 13, 2017

Camille had been battling diabetes. Below is a statement from Arthur on his mother’s passing:

“Mom, I love you so much! It’s hard to except the fact that my mother is not with me anymore, she went to be with my sister in heaven. No more pain and suffering. Thank you for making me the man I am today! This Friday and Saturday will be the toughest weekend of my life. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

As of this writing, neither Jon or Chandler have commented on the passing. MMANews.com sends our deepest condolences to the Jones family.