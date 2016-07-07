Jon Jones, Not USADA, Will Release “B” Sample Test Results

USADA confirmed they will not release details about the 'B' sample testing. It's up to Jon Jones to release first#UFC200 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 8, 2016

Jon Jones’ management team confirmed that his “B” sample from the June drug test was sent to Salt Lake City Thursday in hopes of it coming back in favor of “Bones.”

However, according to a report by Damon Martin, the results of that test will not be released by the USADA, which announced Jones violation Wednesday and subsequent exit from UFC 200.

USADA confirmed that the release of those results is up to Jones first.

If Jones did violate the anti-doping policy, he could be suspended for two years.