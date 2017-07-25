Jon Jones on Cormier: ‘That Motherf*cker Knows I Wouldn’t do Steroids’

Jon Jones is heated over Daniel Cormier’s steroid allegations.

“Bones” and “DC” will compete this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The UFC 214 headliner will be contested for the light heavyweight championship. When the two fought back in Jan. 2015, Jones earned a unanimous decision victory.

Jones and Cormier recently took part on a media conference call. The former 205-pound kingpin admitted that Cormier’s steroid allegations have set him off:

“That actually gets to me a little bit, because I think deep down this motherf*cker knows that I wouldn’t do steroids. … You mean to tell me I’m f*cking smart enough to outsmart f*cking USADA and f*cking the Nevada athletic commission for 10 years? I’m a mastermind steroid user that beat all these guys for 10 years? He knows in his heart I didn’t do steroids. This whole thing has become an attack on Jon Jones’ character.”

Also on the UFC 214 card, Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Demian Maia. Another championship match will also be featured on the main card. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will do battle for the vacant women’s featherweight title.

Welterweights Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone will also be on the main card. Light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir are set to clash in a potential title eliminator.