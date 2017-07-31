Jon Jones on Daniel Cormier: ‘I Always Felt He’s a Pretty Classy Guy’

Jon Jones to happy to put his rivalry with Daniel Cormier to rest.

Jones knocked out Cormier this past Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The light heavyweight championship bout served as the main event of UFC 214. After two competitive rounds, “Bones” landed a high kick in the third frame that sent “DC” on dream street.

After the fight, Jones gave Cormier his due as a fighter and as a person. He even said he strives to be as stable as “DC” when it comes to his demeanor. During the post-fight press conference, Jones said he’s been wanting to show Cormier this level of respect for a while (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve always felt that way about Daniel, but it was spontaneous. I’ve always felt like he’s a pretty classy guy, a guy to be respected. A stand-up champion, model champion. Unfortunately, I came into this game at a young age with big ideas. Despite how good of a person he is, there’s no mercy in combat and I had to do what I have to do. It’s either me or him. So, what happened happened. But he should be respected. I don’t think he should be questioned, whether he was a true champion or not in my absence.”