Jon Jones on First Interaction With Cormier: ‘I Tried to be Nice to Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones remembers his first interaction with Daniel Cormier vividly.

Jones challenges “DC” for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title tonight (July 29) in the main event of UFC 214. “Bones” took the time to recall how the beef between himself and Cormier started during a conference call (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think Daniel’s right. It’s not a rivalry. Like I said at the whole beginning of this thing, I tried to be nice to him as a young, black kid, seeing that he’s Cain Velasquez’s coach and he was a wrestler who had far greater credentials than me. I thought I was going to freaking meet this guy and I thought we were going to be cool. I thought we were going to have a new inside joke every time I saw him. And his pride and his whatever, pre-notions, ego, that he had about me before — I didn’t know who he was, he knew who I was when we met.”

As far as Cormier’s dislike for him is concerned, Jones said the feeling is mutual.

“I never had a problem with him. I don’t have problems with people that I’ve beaten already. I don’t got a problem with Glover (Teixeira) or Chael (Sonnen) or Andre Gusmao, none of those guys. He has a problem with me, and I hate him because he hates me.”

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones on First Interaction With Cormier: ‘I Tried to be Nice to Him’

0
Jon Jones remembers his first interaction with Daniel Cormier vividly. Jones challenges "DC" for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title tonight (July 29)...
Jon Jones

Dan Hardy Believes Jon Jones Held Back Against Ovince Saint Preux

0
Dan Hardy isn't dwelling on Jon Jones' performance in his last bout. Tonight (July 29), Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Bruno Santos

Bruno Santos on Short Notice PFL: Everett Bout: ‘I’m Ready For Any Situation’

0
Bruno Santos doesn't mind taking a bout on short notice tonight (July 29). Santos will take on Rex Harris inside the Xfinity Arena in Everett, Washington. The...
PFL: Everett

PFL: Everett Prelims Results & Live Stream Tonight (July 29) at 6 p.m. ET

0
https://www.fite.tv/embed.1.js We’re just hours away from the main card of PFL: Everett. Before the NBC Sports Network portion of the card airs, you can watch the...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Believes he Matches up Well Against Tyron Woodley

0
Demian Maia is expecting things to go his way tonight (July 29). Maia will finally get his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title opportunity when...
Load more