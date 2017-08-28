Jon Jones on Twitter: ‘Times Like These Remind Me How Blessed I Am’

Dana Becker
Jon Jones, who still technically holds the UFC light heavyweight title, posted his first message on social media since news broke of a failed drug test last week.

Jones was flagged by the USADA for taking a banned substance following his weigh-in for UFC 214 where he went on to defeat Daniel Cormier for the belt.

Jones faces a likely lengthy suspension if found to be guilty. He had a previous suspension for a failed drug test shortened after it was confirmed to be a tainted supplement.

