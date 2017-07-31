Jon Jones Opens as Betting Favorite Over Brock Lesnar

While a fight between UFC light heavyweight champion and former heavyweight king Brock Lesnar is still a fantasy, bookmakers have Jones as the early favorite

Prior to Jones’ victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214’s main event, “Bones” announced that he intended to square off with former UFC fan favorite and WWE megastar Brock Lesnar at heavyweight.

Las Vegas betting site Bovada announced that they have provided odds for any would be punter interested in putting their money where their mouths are in relation to picking a winner between Jones and Lesnar (h/t MMAFighting.com):

Will Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar in the UFC before July 15th 2018?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +120 (6/5)

Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar*

Jon Jones -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar +265 (53/20)

*odds only applicable if bout takes place prior to July 15, 2018

The odds demonstrate that the bookmakers are confident of the fight happening at some point within the next 12 months, despite Lesnar’s previous positive tests and subsequent suspension following his victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

Jones’ price at -350, despite the unfavorable size advantage, may be a surprise to some. Should the fight be announced anytime soon, expect those numbers to fluctuate accordingly.