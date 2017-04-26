Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre: Who had Better Championship Run?

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, and former title challenger Kenny Florian were presented with an interesting question Wednesday night during “UFC Tonight.”

Who had the better championship run: Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre?

Jones ran through the top fighters at light heavyweight while holding the belt, including Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

“No one has done it at the level of Jon Jones,” Cormier said. “He beat eight of us, back-to-back. He beat five guys who may go in to the Hall of Fame – Machida, myself, Rampage Jackson, Vitor Belfort and Shogun Rua – all were champions and all in their prime.”

St-Pierre, meanwhile, controlled the welterweight division for years and easily picked apart every No. 1 contender presented before him.

“The welterweight division was considered the toughest division in the sport for years,” Florian said. “Georges didn’t lose a round for four years. That’s amazing, considering the consistency and the level of competition he had.”

