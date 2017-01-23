Jon Jones Responds to Tito Ortiz’s Comments With an Offer to Fight

Tito Ortiz ended a somewhat successful MMA career via rear-naked choke against Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 on Saturday night. Fellow light-heavyweight Jon Jones was someone who was the target of Ortiz’s pre-fight trash talk, and self-promotion.

The Californian, now retired, spoke with FightHype prior to his final bout on Saturday. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” felt it necessary to bring up “Bones” in relation to his own career with UFC:

“I’ve had this weight class since, gosh… 2001 when the UFC made this weight class for me. They made this weight class because of me. I was the first light heavyweight champion. I was the longest-reigning light heavyweight champion until Jon Jones.”

Jones holds a 13-fight win-streak, and has generally outclassed most fighters put in front of him in his professional career. When comparing records, the 29 year-old has never lost a fight, and is generally regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Ortiz, however, clearly disputes this:

“He says he is the greatest, he was never the greatest. He’s never done anything. He says he calls himself a legend. What kind of legendary stuff has he ever done – nothing.” “People call me a legend, I don’t need to call myself a legend because I’ve done legendary stuff in my career. I’ve set the bar. I set the stage for every one of these MMA guys – Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor… myself.”

Jones, however, disagrees with Ortiz’s comments. Taking to Twitter to express his reply, the man currently suspended from UFC duties following USADA impositions had his say on why he thought Ortiz was riling him:

No clue, but I guarantee he would bow down if given the opportunity to face me. https://t.co/PDkua7IGvv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2017

If Ortiz has fought his final MMA fight, maybe he would consider “squashing beef” under the FloGrappling banner instead: