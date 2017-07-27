Jon Jones Out to Make Daniel Cormier Cry Again at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier’s tears are music to Jon Jones’ ears.

Jones and Cormier will finally have their rematch this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The light heavyweight title match will be the main event of UFC 214.

Recently, Jones appeared on FOX Sports 1 and talked about his rivalry with Cormier compared to his other feuds (via MMAFighting.com):

“Listen, I’ve fought against Chael Sonnen, who’s one of the best trash talkers in out sports history, I’ve fought against Rampage Jackson, Rashad Evans, and I’ve always been the same guy when it comes fight night, There is no nervousness, there are no butterflies, it’s me doing what I feel God put me in this planet to do, which is to be a fighter. I don’t have a commentating job or anything like that. My only passion is to be the greatest fighter ever and this is what I do, I go out there the same guy despite whether the guy was respectful of an asshole. I go out there and I focus on winning every time.”

“DC” lost his first bout with Jones back in Jan. 2015. After the fight, Cormier got emotional and shed tears during the post-fight presser. It’s something that Jones continues to poke fun at.

“I’m going to tell you what I don’t suck at and [that] is, I mean, you saw it, you were crying on Cain Velasquez’ shoulder. Actually, you know what, I don’t want a commentator job, I just want to make you cry backstage, again.”