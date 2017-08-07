Jon Jones Recovered From ‘Pretty Dark’ Moment to Return to Top

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones brought his gold belt with him to the ABC program Good Morning America Monday to talk with Michael Strahan.

Jones wasn’t bashful about discussing his past, which included being suspended for taking a banned substance and other outside-the-Octagon issues. He defeated Daniel Cormier last month at UFC 214 to reclaim the title.

“Feels great,” Jones said. “It definitely has not been an easy journey, but I’m grateful for coming out of it. Hopefully my life inspires other people.”

Great time on #GoodMorningAmerica , always a pleasure being on the show @michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/C8HsgEjPeT — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 7, 2017

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey to get back to his point. Things got pretty dark for a moment but I just remember why I started this thing and that has helped me get to his point.”