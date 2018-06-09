Jon Jones Responds to Colby Covington: ‘You’re Disgusting’

Jon Jones has broken his silence on Colby Covington’s trash talk towards him.

Jones and Covington were once roommates in college. Since Covington has taken on the role of mixed martial arts villain, he’s fired off verbal shots at several fighters even if they’re outside of his weight class. This includes Jones, who Covington claimed never showered and always partied while acting like a saint to the public.

“Chaos” upped the ante by claiming Jones always did steroids and had “roid rage.” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan warned Covington that one day he might run into Jones. “Chaos” responded by threatening Rogan, although the two have patched things up.

Jones took to Instagram in a post that has since been deleted. We have the screenshot below:

“You’re a special type of liar bro and honestly I feel sorry for you. Actually think I feel more sorry for anyone who believes a word that comes out of your mouth. The way lies can just roll off your tongue is honestly impressive. You’re disgusting.”

Tonight (June 9), Covington will take on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The winner will become the UFC interim welterweight champion. This is Covington’s first title opportunity. The winner is likely headed for a unification title clash with Tyron Woodley.

UFC 225 will be headlined by a non-title five-round bout between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. The bout will not be for the 185-pound gold because Romero missed weight.

Also featured on the card will be the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in UFC history. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will meet Megan Anderson. Heavyweights Andre Arlovski and Tai Tuivasa will collide. Getting the main card started will be a welterweight battle between CM Punk and Mike Jackson.

Do you think Jon Jones and Colby Covington will keep the back-and-forth banter going for long?