Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier’s theory as to why fans relate to him.

Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for “Bones'” past mistakes and would rather see a party goer and car crasher succeed over someone with family values. Jones has had numerous run-ins with the law. In fact, Jones’ legal troubles led to Cormier winning the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

Jones took to his Twitter account to respond to Cormier’s recent comments:

“Can someone tell DC he’s a great guy and pat him on the back so we can move on already.”

While nothing has been made official, a report claims Jones vs. Cormier II is in the works for UFC 214. Jones is on the fence of whether or not to take a tuneup fight. Cormier urged Jones to take the fight and “get your money.”

Jones and Cormier first fought back in Jan. 2015. The light heavyweight title fight took place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the main event of UFC 182. “Bones” retained his championship by unanimous decision. It was Jones’ eighth successful title defense. It was also his last in that reign as the 205-pound champion.