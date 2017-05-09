Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier’s theory as to why fans relate to him.

Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for “Bones'” past mistakes and would rather see a party goer and car crasher succeed over someone with family values. Jones has had numerous run-ins with the law. In fact, Jones’ legal troubles led to Cormier winning the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

Jones took to his Twitter account to respond to Cormier’s recent comments:

“Can someone tell DC he’s a great guy and pat him on the back so we can move on already.”

While nothing has been made official, a report claims Jones vs. Cormier II is in the works for UFC 214. Jones is on the fence of whether or not to take a tuneup fight. Cormier urged Jones to take the fight and “get your money.”

Jones and Cormier first fought back in Jan. 2015. The light heavyweight title fight took place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the main event of UFC 182. “Bones” retained his championship by unanimous decision. It was Jones’ eighth successful title defense. It was also his last in that reign as the 205-pound champion.

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

0
Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier's theory as to why fans relate to him. Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for "Bones'" past...
Mauro Ranallo

Mauro Ranallo Explains His Disdain For Jerry Millen, Calls Him a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

0
Don't expect Mauro Ranallo and Jerry Millen to exchange Christmas cards later this year. Ranallo recently returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) commentary for Rizin...
Chael Sonnen

Bellator 180: Chael Sonnen Pens Poem for Wanderlei Silva

0
Chael Sonnen loves to try and get inside the head of his opponent. For Wanderlei Silva, the games started years ago and continued through their...
Luke Rockhold July 8

Luke Rockhold: Without Contenders, UFC has ‘No (Expletive) Division’

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold spoke his mind during an appearance on The MMA Hour Monday. And it was feisty. Rockhold, who is currently...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Training at Montreal’s TriStar Gym for Final UFC Fight

0
Heading into the final fight of his MMA career, Vitor Belfort has moved camps. MMA Fighting confirmed the news after TriStar's Alex Garcia posted...
UFC 211 Embeddedvideo

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘I Got Some F*cking Awesome Sh*t’

0
The first episode of UFC 211 Embedded is here. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets episode one started. She enjoys a...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Claims He’s Off The UFC 212 Card

0
If Anderson Silva is to be believed, he is off the UFC 212 card. Silva was originally set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Says Fighters Need to Speak up on Issues With UFC

0
Nate Diaz feels fighters get out what they put in. Diaz hasn't been shy in expressing his feelings about how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve on Stipe Miocic-Junior Dos Santos: ‘I Think Miocic’s Gonna Win’

0
Stefan Struve has shared the Octagon with both combatants for Saturday's UFC 211 main event in heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior...
Marco Ruas

Marco Ruas: ‘I Think There’s Politics’ Involved in The UFC Hall of Fame

0
Marco Ruas isn't exactly gung-ho over the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Hall of Fame selection process. Ruas will forever be in the history books of...