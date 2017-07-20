Jon Jones Reveals How he & Daniel Cormier Can Make Peace

Jon Jones has one condition if he and Daniel Cormier are to end their animosity after UFC 214.

On July 29, Jones will challenge Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. The bout will serve as UFC 214‘s main event. Anahiem, California’s Honda Center will play host to the event.

Speaking to Flo Combat, “Bones” said after UFC 214 he’s done beefing with “DC.” He even went as far as to say they can be chummy if Cormier plays his cards right:

“This rivalry ends at UFC 214 and after [the fight] I honestly have no problem with Daniel Cormier. If he wants to be friends, be a sportsman and realize I’m just the better fighter, that would be great. It would show a lot about who he is. I doubt he’ll do that though based on how he acted the first time I beat him.”

Jones went on to say that if he captures UFC gold again, Cormier is likely to have an excuse.

“I’d be willing to bet the house he’s going to come up with some kind of excuse or reason why he lost this fight. I have friends who are all over social media and they tell me both Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez have been injured and haven’t been training a lot. I really hope he really doesn’t use that as an excuse.”