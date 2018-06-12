Jon Jones Reveals Reason he Would Beat Brock Lesnar

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has addressed potentially moving up to heavyweight.

He also talked about a potential fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, which has been discussed once again after UFC President Dana White went on record by stating that both fighters are interested in making this fight happen.

Jones is waiting for a hearing about the decision made by USADA regarding his punishment. It all started once failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title.

Jones tested positive for Turinabol, which led to the promotion stripping him of the light heavyweight title and making DC the champion once again. He was also pulled from the official UFC rankings.

The CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test.

Once the news of White’s claim was brought to light, many fight fans around the world started asking Jones about this potential fight with Lesnar through the power of social media.

Jones responded to these questions by stating that he doesn’t think he’ll ever move up to heavyweight because he makes 205 so easily and is the bigger fighter.

However, he did make it clear that he is used to competing with bigger guys his whole life as he brought up his brothers. He believes that the advantage he would have over Lesnar is the fact that heavyweights take a lot of damage. He wrote the following:

“Honestly don’t think I’m ever going to officially move to heavyweight,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I make 205 way too easily. Heavyweights take way too much damage [but] I will start picking off super fights.”



“I don’t underestimate Brock Lesnar, dude’s been whooping ass his whole life,” he said. “He’s just facing a different animal this time, that’s all. My brother wrestled at 275 lbs. throughout high school, I’ve been dealing with bigger guys my whole life.”



