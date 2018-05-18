Jon Jones Rips Chuck Liddell’s String of Losses

The bad blood between Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell has not subsided.

Liddell recently revealed that he’s making a comeback in mixed martial arts. “The Iceman” said his immediate hope is to meet Tito Ortiz in November, but that facing Ortiz for a third time isn’t the only reason he’s making a comeback. Liddell expressed interest in bouts with Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones.

Jones was quick to respond and offered Liddell a flight to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a sparring session. All the while, Jones called “The Iceman” old and came across as amused with the challenge. Liddell fired back with the following:

I figure it’s a good place for a youngin like u to learn from a true legend and champion on … https://t.co/F1OvWTk6md — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 15, 2018

“Bones” wouldn’t remain silent for long as he went on Twitter to poke fun at Liddell’s string of losses before his retirement.

@ChuckLiddell Brother I don’t have to be retired to be a legend first of all. And you talking to me about conducting my life outside the cage is just hysterical. Chuck we all know you’re far from innocent. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

@ChuckLiddell and as far as you teaching me how to “really fight” pic.twitter.com/ygzcDsBwMf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2018

Jones is currently suspended for a failed UFC 214 drug test. He awaits a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on his eligibility to return. Jones claims that he once again popped for tainted supplements. This is the same argument he used when failing a UFC 200 drug test.

Liddell hasn’t competed since a June 2010 knockout loss to Rich Franklin. By the time Liddell makes his return, it will be more than eight years since his last outing. “The Iceman” is currently in talks with Oscar De La Hoya to headline under Golden Boy MMA.

Many have expressed concern over Liddell’s willingness to make a comeback. “The Iceman” hasn’t won a bout since 2007 and was knocked out in his last three outings. At the age of 48, many find it hard to believe that much will change. Liddell’s professional MMA record stands at 21-8. Of those eight defeats, he was knocked out six times. Even UFC president Dana White said he’d be “bummed out” if Liddell returns to active competition.

Do you think the back-and-forth banter between Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell makes any sense?