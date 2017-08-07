Jon Jones Saw Rogan’s Cormier Interview as ‘Unfair to D.C but Fair to The Fans’

By
Adam Haynes
-
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

When Joe Rogan broke his own cardinal rule of interviewing fighters who had been knocked out at UFC 214 he almost immediately apologized

One man who’s opinion is sure to be of interest is the man who knocked out Cormier in Anaheim on the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Bones” spoke to MMAJunkie about the incident and was fairly understanding of Rogan’s actions:

“I think it is unfair for ‘D.C.’ to be interviewed, but Joe Rogan apologized for it, and his explanation made great sense,” Jones told MMAjunkie. “He was caught up in the moment, which we all were. I think it’s unfair for Daniel to be interviewed, but at the same time it is fair to the fans. It is fair to see just the raw emotion that goes into it. This fight has been two years in the making, and people want to hear from Daniel.

“Even if he’s fresh off a knockout they just want to see how he feels and where he was at. The UFC slogan is ‘as real as it gets.’ It was a very real moment, a moment that I appreciated and I’m sure all the fans appreciated, even though it probably wasn’t the best moment for Daniel.”

