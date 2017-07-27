Jon Jones Says Daniel Cormier is ‘F*cking Around With The Wrong Era’

Jon Jones believes Daniel Cormier’s time has come and gone.

Jones is vying to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title once again. To do so, he’ll have to defeat Cormier again this Saturday night (July 29). If “Bones” earns a decisive victory, he’ll likely close the book on this rivalry.

During a recent media session, Jones admitted that he views Cormier as a good guy outside of their feud. The problem is, “Bones” thinks “DC” is playing with fire (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think he’s a f–kin’ great guy. I mean, you guys are all in the reporting business, you get to see him a lot more than I see him. He’s funny, he has good friends and sh-t, I mean, he’s a f–kin’ good dude. So I want the best for him, I really do. I wish he was just man enough to see that he’s f–king around with the wrong era. He just so happened to come into the sport, he’s 39 years old, and he’s f–king with a guy who is in his prime.”

UFC 214 takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.