Jon Jones Says he Can Beat ‘Limited’ Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones is striving for a mega fight with a current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star.

Last night (July 29), Jones recaptured his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round, closing the book on their heated rivalry. After the fight, the new 205-pound champion called out Brock Lesnar.

During the post-fight press conference, Jones explained why he called out the “Beast Incarnate” (via MMAFighting.com):

“I just think it’s a winnable match-up. Obviously Brock Lesnar has millions of followers outside of MMA, so that’s huge for our sport, to kind of steal some of those followers. And I feel like Brock, he has a pretty limited game, and I just think it’s a winnable fight and there’s just so much reward that’s involved. I just want to do it.”

With his inactivity behind him, “Bones” is seeing the dollar signs.

“To be honest with you, I have no clue where this Brock Lesnar situation came from, how it started. But it got serious really quick, and I started talking to my management team, First Round Management, and my team at Jackson’s MMA, and I said, ‘well, what do you guys think if this was to happen?’ Obviously my manager was like, ‘well it’s going to be a big payday.’ That’s his job, right? Make me money.”