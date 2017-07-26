Jon Jones Says He’ll Shake Daniel Cormier’s Hand After UFC 214

Despite all the bad blood between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, “Bones” wants to bury the hatchet.

During an interview on UFC Tonight Wednesday, the former UFC light heavyweight champion admitted a mistake he made after his first win over Cormier.

“Absolutely, I’d like to (shake his hand),” Jones said. “I feel bad after the last fight. I’ll be more classy this time.”

Jones seeks to win back the light heavyweight title from Cormier on Saturday night at UFC 214.

“DC,” meanwhile, also says he took what happened after the first meeting to heart with Jones.

“What are you going to say this time? I love that he did that. You kick me while I’m down, and it made me train harder,” he said. “One of the favorite things you say, this is combat. That made me train so much harder. I saw you crying when you got popped for steroids.”