Jon Jones: Stipe Miocic is Relatively Unknown to The General Public

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jon Jones isn’t entertaining the idea of a bout against Stipe Miocic.

Jones is once again taking the mixed martial arts world by storm. Last night (July 29), he recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round.

After the bout, Jones called out Brock Lesnar in hopes of a “super fight.” This has left many fans wondering if the light heavyweight ruler would be willing to fight heavyweight champion Miocic.

At the UFC 214 post-fight press conference, Jones shut down that idea:

“I feel like if I were to take a fight at heavyweight, it would be against a person who me and my coaches feel is the perfect match-up for me. Right now, Stipe’s looking extremely impressive and I think we can get an extremely talented big guy versus an extremely talented little guy, a lot of the cards are in his favor. At the same time I fear no man.”

“Bones” also doesn’t see a bout with Miocic as a potential money maker.

“I strike for a reason when I strike and I feel like Stipe is relatively unknown to the general pubic. It wouldn’t even be a real ‘super fight’ in my opinion. I think the MMA fans would be really excited about it, but the general public wouldn’t care about that fight. Most people don’t really know who he is with all due respect to him.”

