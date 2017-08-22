Jon Jones: Teammate Calls Failed Drug Test ‘Set Up,’ Wants ‘Fair Chance’

Frank Lester, who was with Jon Jones when he received a phone call saying he failed a drug test, believes his Jackson-Wink MMA teammate is being set up.

Jones was flagged by the USADA for taking a banned substance after weigh-ins for UFC 214 last month in Anaheim. He went on to defeat Daniel Cormier the following night, reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight title in the process.

“I was just at dinner sitting next to Jon Jones when he got the phone call about this failed drug test,” Lester posted on Facebook. “Supposedly the story is between weigh ins and fight night he took a oral steroid. Which makes zero sense since it wouldn’t do anything at all for Jon to do so. It takes weeks for steroids to build up in your system to be a performance enhancer.

“Jon was devastated to say the least.

“This is a set up, straight up, no athlete would test clean his entire fight camp, and then randomly take some cheap fucking oral steroid between weigh ins and fight night knowing he would be tested once he got done fighting. This is a straight set up. They are trying to ruin this kids life. It makes no sense and Jon wouldn’t do it. Let’s see what happens with all of this but I truly believe Jon is innocent & I hope that all of you will give him a fair chance before you send hateful judgments his way.”

Jones could be facing a potential two-year ban from the sport if found guilty.