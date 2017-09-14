Jon Jones: ‘The Truth is I Would Never do Steroids’

Jon Jones is denying that he intentionally took steroids.

At UFC 214, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. “Bones” earned the win via third-round knockout and initially recaptured the 205-pound gold. Shortly after, it was revealed that Jones failed his drug test for turinabol.

Once his “B” sample produced the same result, Jones’ win was overturned to a no-contest. The UFC then stripped “Bones” of the title and gave it back to Cormier.

On his Twitter account, the once pound-for-pound king denied his steroid use:

“Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father.”