Jon Jones’ UFC 214 Test Results Continue to Come In

Jon Jones passed a post-fight blood screening conducted by USADA after UFC 214 and his victory vs. Daniel Cormier.

Jones, who was flagged for a potential violation recently, remains the UFC light heavyweight champion.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Jones’ test conducted on July 29 was negative for any banned substances. That differs from the urine screening he gave on July 28 that found an anabolic steroid in it.

Jones, who missed time due to a previous failed drug test, was found to have Turinabol in his system. Blood tests do not find any of the steroid. He also passed blood and urine tests conducted earlier in July ahead of the fight.

USADA provided a statement on the matter:

“Given that Mr. Jones’ agent has publicly commented on this case, we can confirm Mr. Jones provided a urine and blood sample on July 6th and an additional urine sample on the 7th — all of which were reported negative. On July 28th, his urine sample tested positive for turinabol — as confirmed previously — then after the fight he provided a blood sample that was reported negative.”

“The prohibited anabolic steroid turinabol is only tested for in urine screens and not in blood tests. Urine and blood screens are complimentary to each other and don’t analyze for the same substances. Importantly, Mr. Jones is innocent unless and until the established process determines otherwise. It’s only fair to let due process occur before jumping to any conclusions.”