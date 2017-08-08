Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 is “A Strong Possibility” According to “Bones”

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has left the door open in terms of a trilogy fight with former champ Daniel Cormier

Jones has been incredibly gracious towards his former foe following the conclusion of their UFC 214 title fight, which the 30-year-old won in brutal fashion with a thunderous head kick KO.

“Bones” once again echoed his post-fight sentiment towards “DC”, insisting  that the 38-year-old should be proud of his accomplishments (via MMAJunkie):

“I think Daniel is proud of himself for what he’s been able to accomplish. He should have his head high,” Jones said. “At this point, I don’t think it’s much of a debate where he stands in this sport when it comes to me and him. I think it’s a closed chapter. With that being said, I do think he has every right to be proud of his career, and his career’s not over yet.”

“We never know. There could be a Jones-Cormier 3,” he continued. “I know that’s a strong possibility. I know he’s going to be a very hard guy to beat for these other guys. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if I saw him again maybe a year or two from now.

