Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II Made Official For UFC 214

It’s official, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will engage in another title bout.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up during its “Summer Kickoff” press conference. Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision back in Jan. 2015. It was his last light heavyweight title defense.

When legal issues plagued “Bones,” he was stripped of his 205-pound gold. That’s when Cormier captured the vacant title against Anthony Johnson in May 2015. “DC” has held the title ever since.

At some point during the conference, Jones ripped Cormier’s credibility as champion:

“That belt that he has over there is an imaginary belt. I got that taken away from me, but the guy’s never beaten me. In order to be the champion, you have to beat the champion. He can fight all the other light heavyweights that he wants. He can beat every light heavyweight. Until he beats me, that belt over there’s a piece of sh*t.”

Cormier responded and he didn’t mince words during a heated verbal exchange.

“He’s a b*tch … He says he’s back, but is he really back? You’ve got two more months before you’re actually back. I love my life, I’m good.”

UFC 214 takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29.