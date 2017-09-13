Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II Result Overturned to No-Contest

Jon Jones is no longer recognized as a victorious fighter at UFC 214.

Earlier today (Sept. 13), the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) overturned the result of the fight from a knockout victory for Jones to a no-contest (via MMAFighting.com). Jones initially recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title from Daniel Cormier inside the Honda Center in Anaheim back in July.

“Bones” was popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a failed urine sample collected on July 28. Jones tested positive for turinabol. While his blood sample came back clean, it didn’t test for the substance in question. Jones’ “B” sample resulted in another positive test.

As of this writing, “Bones” is still officially the UFC light heavyweight champion.