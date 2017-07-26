Jon Jones Welcomes Perception That He’s a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

Jon Jones is okay with the reality that some people aren’t on his side.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will look to capture the gold again. He’ll take on champion Daniel Cormier this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214.

During a media conference call, Jones said he’s relieved to have people see him as a bad person because it allows him to be himself (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s all out there in the public. And that’s a freeing feeling to be looked at as a piece of sh*t by so many people. And to be able to just be real for yourself and to take responsibility for the things you’ve done wrong. I feel so free, man. It’s a great feeling to be who I am. Jon Jones, the f*ck up. Jon Jones, the great. However, you look at me, it’s just great to be me. Alive. Whether you like me or hate me. It’s just a great feeling to be relevant.”

“Bones” is looking to turn things around in his life and be an inspiration to others.

“I think my story is gonna really inspire somebody else who has f*cked up. It’s gonna really inspire somebody else. To realize that it is not over. ‘Man, if Jon Jones can come back from the sh*t that he’s been through and ultimately win and be the champion he’s always been capable of being, [I can do it].’ I’m glad that I’m used, as a laughingstock or whatever it might be to ultimately inspire, if it’s just one person. If there’s just one person that continues to fight because of my life. I’m glad to be in this position.”