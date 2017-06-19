Jon Tuck on Takanori Gomi: ‘I Wouldn’t Say he Should Hang up His Gloves’

Jon Tuck doesn’t believe Takanori Gomi should call it a career.

Tuck was able to submit Gomi in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 111 bout this past Saturday (June 17). It was “The Fireball Kid’s” fourth straight loss. On the flip side, Tuck snapped a two-fight skid.

After the bout, Tuck said Gomi shouldn’t retire based off his most recent loss (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I wouldn’t say he should hang up his gloves, because I know what kind of fighter I am, without sounding like I’m cocky. I know that I belong in the top – it’s just me being able to prove it in the octagon. He’s got a wealth of experience.”

Tuck then went on to express his gratitude for sharing the Octagon with Gomi. He said if “The Fireball Kid” hangs it up, then he’s happy to have fought him.

“Like Michael Bisping, Michael just got a championship after how many years of trying. Demian Maia, look how great he is. Because I beat Takanori, it doesn’t mean he should hang up his gloves. But if he does hang up his gloves, I’m honored that he was able to step inside the Octagon and share it with me.”