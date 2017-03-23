Jonathan Thomson on Jeremiah Deever: ‘He’s Been on my Radar Since The Amateurs’ (Exclusive)

Jonathan Thomson is set to fight someone who has had his attention for quite some time.

Next Friday night (March 31), Thomson will battle Jeremiah Deever for the Ascendancy FC welterweight championship. The two will do battle inside the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“The Dream” took the time to speak with MMANews.com. He said Deever is in fact someone he’s been following closely and has been on a similar path:

“He’s actually been on my radar since the amateurs. I heard about him back in 2013, 2012. I’ve seen him come around through different organizations winning titles and making a name for himself in the amateur ranks. He’s also caught my eye. To me, what he looks like more is a striker but he has more wins on the ground. I don’t care where it goes. Standing up or on the ground, I prepare for all assets of martial artists. I’m a student of the sport so I try to learn everything and anything I can.”

Thomson believes the feeling is mutual and that Deever has also been observing his rise on the regional circuit.

“I’m sure he has. We fought at the same weight class for many years. I’m sure my name has been thrown his way as his name’s been thrown my way as we came up the ranks. So I’m sure he knows and is aware of what I am and what I’ve been doing.”

Check out the full interview with Thomson below: