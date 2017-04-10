Jordan Dowdy: ‘I Feel I Have The Technical Advantage Everywhere’ Against Joel Blair (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jordan Dowdy

Jordan Dowdy is expecting Joel Blair to provide him with a tough challenge.

After going 1-2 in 2016, Dowdy is looking to begin 2017 with a victory. He’ll get a chance to do that at Shamrock FC 287 this Friday night (April 14). He’ll battle Blair inside the Lumiere Place Casino in St. Louis, Missouri.

MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson spoke to Dowdy recently. The welterweight admitted that last year things didn’t go the way he planned:

“It sucked, honestly. I worked my ass off and I do for every one of them, but fighting doesn’t care who you are. It really doesn’t give a damn. All it comes down to are the moments. I mean that fight with Kurtz, I like Kyle. We’re on good terms, but nine times out of ten I win that fight. He had a great setup on an armbar. I can’t really do much about that. That’s over with and Vasconcelos, I was getting the better of him in a lot ways. I can’t believe that guy took that many elbows to the dome. I almost submitted a two-time world champion, almost doesn’t matter though, didn’t happen.”

Dowdy is well aware of Blair’s fighting style and doesn’t believe there is a flow to it. On the flip side, he said his upcoming opponent is a tough competitor who isn’t likely to go down without a fight:

“Joel’s got an awkward style, it’s not really anything that makes any sense when you look at it. He’s a tough guy, he loves to fight. He’s gonna bring it, come forward. He’s had fights where he’s been right behind and taken some beatings and then comes out on top and just wears the person down with attrition and pressure. Wherever it goes, I feel comfortable. I feel I have the technical advantage everywhere.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson: ‘I Would Like to be The First to’ Defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk

0
Michelle Waterson needs at least one more win before getting a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold. This Saturday night (April 15), Waterson will...
video

Demetrious Johnson’s Name Will Live on Forever in UFC History

0
With a victory this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24, Demetrious Johnson will truly cement his place in the history books. Johnson, the only...
Anderson Silva Michael Bisping

Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold? Dana White Says It’s a Process

0
Anderson Silva vs. Luke Rockhold is a possibility, but far from a done deal. Recently, PADLOKT caught up with Rockhold. The No. 2 ranked Ultimate...
video

ABC Comes Down on Rafael Carvalho for Bellator 176 Incident

1
The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has fined Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho $5,000 for leaping out of the cage this...
video

Anthony Johnson Sheds ‘Rumble’ Moniker Following Retirement

0
Now that he is no longer a fighter, Anthony Johnson doesn't need his "Rumble" nickname. Johnson announced his retirement from MMA this past weekend after...