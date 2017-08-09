Jordan Rinaldi on First UFC Win: ‘It Was Fantastic’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jordan Rinaldi
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jordan Rinaldi is happy to get his first victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Rinaldi took on Alvaro Herrera inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The two were featured on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 114. “All Day” won the fight via first-round submission.

After the fight, Rinaldi told the media that he now feels vindicated (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve had some real fights and some big setbacks. I was distraught a few times when I got knocked out by (James) Moontasri. I got choked out by (Brian) Ortega, I got beat by Ronnie Rogers – who, personally, I think I won. But, at that point, after I lost that split decision to (Rogers), I went to the back and bawled my eyes out because I had no idea if this was for me anymore. And it’s just fantastic to finally get that vindication in the cage, in the UFC. I mean, it’s fantastic.”

In his first UFC fight, “All Day” dropped a unanimous decision to Abel Trujillo. Prior to that bout, Rinaldi was on a five-fight winning streak. Three of those victories ended in a submission.

Latest MMA News

Jordan Rinaldi

Jordan Rinaldi on First UFC Win: ‘It Was Fantastic’

0
Jordan Rinaldi is happy to get his first victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Rinaldi took on...
Bob Arum

Bob Arum on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘It’s Not a Fight For Christ’s Sake’

0
Bob Arum doesn't appear enthusiastic about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
video

Invicta FC 25 Heads to Tachi Palace, Two Titles Featured

0
The fighting females of Invicta FC are headed to California and Tachi Palace Hotel later this month for Invicta FC 25. In the main event,...
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera Eyes Fights in Las Vegas & New York City

0
Marlon Vera is eyeing fights in two big cities. Vera competed last month against Brian Kelleher. It was his sixth fight under the Ultimate Fighting...
video

Trevor Smith to Welcome M-1 Champion Ramazan Emeev at UFC Fight Night 118

0
M-1 Global middleweight champion Ramazan Emeev will make his Octagon debut later this year at UFC Fight Night 118 vs. veteran Trevor Smith. Emeev (15-3)...
Load more