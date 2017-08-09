Jordan Rinaldi on First UFC Win: ‘It Was Fantastic’

Jordan Rinaldi is happy to get his first victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Rinaldi took on Alvaro Herrera inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The two were featured on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 114. “All Day” won the fight via first-round submission.

After the fight, Rinaldi told the media that he now feels vindicated (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve had some real fights and some big setbacks. I was distraught a few times when I got knocked out by (James) Moontasri. I got choked out by (Brian) Ortega, I got beat by Ronnie Rogers – who, personally, I think I won. But, at that point, after I lost that split decision to (Rogers), I went to the back and bawled my eyes out because I had no idea if this was for me anymore. And it’s just fantastic to finally get that vindication in the cage, in the UFC. I mean, it’s fantastic.”

In his first UFC fight, “All Day” dropped a unanimous decision to Abel Trujillo. Prior to that bout, Rinaldi was on a five-fight winning streak. Three of those victories ended in a submission.