Jorge Masvidal Believes he Holds The Key to Beating Demian Maia

Jorge Masvidal believes he knows what it takes to get past the streaking Demian Maia.

“Gamebred” meets Maia tomorrow night (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The welterweight bout will be part of the main card of UFC 211. Both men were able to meet the weight limit.

Maia is currently on a six-fight winning streak. Masvidal knows the task that’s in front of him and gives the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace credit. “Gamebred” told Flo Combat that no one is on Maia’s level of jiu-jitsu in mixed martial arts (MMA):

“I think Demian is the guy with the best jiu-jitsu who has ever gone through the UFC. He has beaten several good grapplers and I don’t see anyone on his level when we talk jiu-jitsu. If he can get close to you, he’ll tie you up, take you down and then he’ll be in his world.”

Masvidal believes his takedown defense and stand-up will be the deciding factor in his fight with Maia.

“To beat a guy like Demian, you’ve got to have high-level wrestling, and my wrestling is a lot better than his. My takedown defense and my stand-up game will make the difference in this fight.”