Jorge Masvidal is in China to Fight Bisping Should Gastelum Pull-Out

Jorge Masvidal did not need to be asked twice to fly to Shanghai as a back-up in case Kelvin Gastelum could not make his fight with Michael Bisping

For “Gamebred” it is simple: he ‘genuinely dislikes’ the former UFC middleweight champion:

“Yeah, I would go up (in weight) in a heartbeat. I didn’t want to be on a long flight, but when I heard Bisping was taking the fight, I said, ‘For sure take me to China just in case Gastelum doesn’t make over there.’ But I don’t like the dude, so I’ll fight him at any weight class, any weight – doesn’t matter.”

Masvidal claims to have run into Bisping in Shanghai, yet did not respond to the Brit’s trash talking as he was with his family at the time. The UFC welterweight contender is insistent, however, that he will ‘fight Bisping anywhere’:

“I already made it clear: I’ll fight that guy anywhere, bro,” he said. “I’m not going to say I’d do it for free because then the UFC might not pay me, but I’d fight him anywhere.

“For him, it’s whatever, whenever. I dislike the guy genuinely.”

Bisping’s opponent, Kelvin Gastelum, needed two attempts to make weight in the official UFC Shanghai weigh-ins today.