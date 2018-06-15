Jorge Masvidal Blasts Kamaru Usman’s UFC Chile Performance

Jorge Masvidal isn’t a fan of Kamaru Usman’s fighting style.

Last month, Usman took on Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Chile. The bout took place inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. Usman emerged victorious in a one-sided unanimous decision.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” now finds himself on the sixth spot of the UFC welterweight rankings. Colby Covington recently captured interim gold and will now meet Tyron Woodley in a title unification bout. This has left the door open for Darren Till vs. Usman, a bout many fans are hoping gets booked.

Perhaps a wildcard in all of this is Masvidal. While “Gamebred” has dropped two straight bouts, he seems to always find a way to keep his name relevant. He doesn’t hide the fact that he isn’t enamored with Usman’s fighting style. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Masvidal blasted Usman’s UFC Chile performance:

“It was (expletive) a snooze-fest. And I get it – Maia wasn’t in shape. Put this guy out of his misery. You’ve been training for a fight how long? Get this guy out of there, or at least try to. Just staring at him – this is the fight game. This is what it’s becoming. A bunch of loudmouth (expletive).”

Masvidal last competed back in Nov. 2017. He fell short in his bout against Stephen Thompson at UFC 217 in New York City. In the bout before that, Masvidal missed out on a title opportunity when he lost via split decision to Demian Maia at UFC 211.

Usman is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak. He’s beaten the likes of Maia, Emil Meek, Sergio Moraes, and Leon Edwards. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is closer than ever to a title shot, so a bout with Masvidal may not be in the cards at this time.

Do you think there’s a chance that Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal next?