Jorge Masvidal Calls Michael Bisping a Hoe For Ripping Cuban Flag

Jorge Masvidal isn’t amused by Michael Bisping’s antics.

Back in June, Yoel Romero fell short in his bid to capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against Robert Whittaker. At some point during the bout, Bisping was seen in the crowd taunting Romero and ripping the Cuban flag.

Masvidal told Submission Radio that he wasn’t pleased with Bisping’s actions (via BJPenn.com):

“That ‘B-tch’-ping Michael [Bisping], whatever, ‘The Count,’ you know, he’s a little b-tch, he needs to get slapped up, man. He needs to f-cking man up for this sh-t that he did, you know? Ripping my country’s flag for no reason and then saying corny ass sh-t like, ‘well, the flag just happen to be there.’ My ass! You put that sh-t in your pocket and you probably brought it in. He’s such a corny dude. He does corny things like that like, like to another man that’s just finished fighting, you know, that nothing can happen. There’s more security in there than in the White House and you’re acting crazy like that? That’s not man sh-t. I would respect him if he did that on the solo, like in front of Yoel [Romero] or in front of me or anybody that reps that country and did things like that. I mean, he’s just a hoe, man, since even before that, spitting on people’s corners.”