Jorge Masvidal Can’t Believe Stephen Thompson Signed Bout Agreement

Jorge Masvidal is still in disbelief that Stephen Thompson agreed to fight him at UFC 217.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced that Masvidal and Thompson will do battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4. Both men are coming off losses in high-profile bouts, but both were close match-ups.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “Gamebred” said he’s still skeptical of the bout taking place:

“It’s no diss to Thompson, but this has happened previous to the (Donald Cerrone) bout – it happened like four times where I had a signed bout agreement with a certain fighter, and that fight didn’t materialize. So I don’t believe it until I’m in the cage.”