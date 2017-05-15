Jorge Masvidal Challenges Stephen Thompson For ‘Easy Money’

Jorge Masvidal has coined the term “Easy Money” when he goes out looking for challenges.

Up next on his hit list is former UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson after Neil Magny came down with, well, I’ll just let Mr. Masvidal tell it:

Just got word @NeilMagny is suffering from vaginitis. @WonderboyMMA where you at? #EasyMoney — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 16, 2017

Masvidal, who lost a decision to Demian Maia this past weekend at UFC 211, was ready to fight Magny in July at UFC 214. He agreed to the bout via social media earlier in the day.

Book it. July in Cali. @seanshelby don't actually call him cause he will be injured. Send @NeilMagny the contract and hopefully he signs https://t.co/DHy9q3UVk5 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 15, 2017

Thompson lost to Tyron Woodley earlier this year after fighting him to a majority draw to close out 2016.