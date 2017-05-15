Jorge Masvidal Challenges Stephen Thompson For ‘Easy Money’

By
Dana Becker
Jorge Masvidal has coined the term “Easy Money” when he goes out looking for challenges.

Up next on his hit list is former UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson after Neil Magny came down with, well, I’ll just let Mr. Masvidal tell it:

Masvidal, who lost a decision to Demian Maia this past weekend at UFC 211, was ready to fight Magny in July at UFC 214. He agreed to the bout via social media earlier in the day.

Thompson lost to Tyron Woodley earlier this year after fighting him to a majority draw to close out 2016.

