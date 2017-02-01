Jorge Masvidal: ‘Demian Maia Didn’t Want to Fight, Neil Magny is a Wimp’

Jorge Masvidal has arrived, but don’t tell him that.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight believes he has always been a top fighter, but he just hasn’t got the recognition for it until now. It helps that he looked like a world beater against Donald Cerrone, who was on a four-fight winning streak. “Gamebred’s” boxing had “Cowboy” seeing stars at the end of the first round before finishing him early in the second.

Before his bout with Cerrone, Masvidal found himself at No. 12 on the official UFC welterweight rankings. While the rankings haven’t updated as of this writing, Masivdal is sure to shoot up the ladder significantly. That tends to happen when you take out the No. 5 ranked guy.

“Gamebred” recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio and claimed some 170-pounders are avoiding him:

“People are already turning fights down. Demian Maia didn’t want this. They offered him the fight, and he didn’t want it. I guess he wants to sit out. So I want to fight these top-10 dudes. Give me the toughest dudes you’ve got.”

UFC President Dana White recently said he offered Nick Diaz a fight with Masvidal. He then said if Diaz didn’t get back to him, he’d offer the fight to Maia. If “Gamebred” is to be believed, it looks like White made good on his word.

There is one fighter who seems willing to take on Masvidal and his name is Neil Magny. There is a little bad blood as Masvidal feels disrespected by the Elevation Fight Team member.