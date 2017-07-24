Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t See Floyd Mayweather Losing to Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a chance in his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxing “super fight” will be aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. The odds for the fight are actually not as wide as one may expect.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Masvidal said he’s not buying into the hype:

“In a fight with two guys with their hands up with bad intentions, there’s always a chance – always in a fight. You can get beat up for 14 minutes, and at 14:55, you land that one blow that changes the whole fight. Anything can happen to anybody. But those chances are so slim against Mayweather… The only way I can see Mayweather losing is if Mayweather just doesn’t take him seriously at all. If he does like an Anderson Silva, you know – hands straight up and he actually lets him hit him in the chin. But I don’t see Mayweather losing this.”

While many feel McGregor’s unique style may throw Mayweather off, Masvidal believes the initial shock will wear off quickly.

“In the first few minutes, the MMA guys sometimes throw off the boxers because it’s a different beat, different stance, and they throw their punches a little different, some of them, compared to straight boxing. So you sometimes see the boxer get clipped up a little bit because he’s not use to that rhythm and the angles the punches come from, but once it all sets in and they get the timing, it’s a different ballgame. I’ve seen it many times, so I give Conor barely any chance.”