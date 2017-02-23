Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Want to ‘Bully’ Neil Magny Into Fight

Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny have some business to settle, or do they?

Masvidal, who shot up to the sixth spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings after stunning Donald Cerrone, isn’t through talking about Magny. It all started when “Gamebred” was in search of his next fight. Masvidal blasted Magny, calling him a “wimp” for brushing him off in the past.

Magny was well aware of Masvidal’s comments. The Elevation Fight Team member said he was ready to scrap in April. Masvidal was told by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby that Magny was out with an injury.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Masvidal said he isn’t going to force a fight with Magny:

“On social media he’s like ‘yeah, I’ll fight you’. I forget what he was saying, but he was saying that he would take me up on the $200,000 bet. Then when [matchmaker] Sean Shelby calls him, he says ‘oh I’m injured indefinitely.’ What the f*ck? You know what I’m saying? What the f*ck. If you don’t want to fight, I get it. I don’t want to be a bully. I’m not going to bully nobody into the ring. You don’t want to fight, that’s cool, but don’t talk shit on social media saying you’ll fight me or that you’ll fight anybody when you won’t. You’re sitting at home f*cking eating sushi, playing video games, and I’m at the gym every day, ready to compete.”

“Gamebred” didn’t stop there. He insinuated that Magny isn’t really hurt and is making excuses to avoid a match-up with him: