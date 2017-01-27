Jorge Masvidal Finds it ‘Very Satisfying’ to Fight Donald Cerrone in Denver

Jorge Masvidal most likely won’t be sharing a beer with Donald Cerrone anytime soon. The two will go toe-to-toe tomorrow night (Jan. 28) inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. It’ll be Masvidal’s 43rd professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout and Cerrone’s 41st.

“Gamebred” is preparing for Cerrone to be in peak condition for their tilt. The bout will serve as the UFC on FOX co-main event. Speaking with the media (via MMAFighting), Masvidal said he’s glad that he is in enemy territory:

“(It’s) very satisfying to get him, especially here in Denver. This is his hometown, so I’m hoping the best ‘Cowboy’ comes out. I’m hoping he’s had that psychologist spitting game in his ear for however long he’s needed him. I want the best ‘Cowboy’ that’s ever lived.”

With so many fights to his credit, Masvidal doesn’t believe he’s made many enemies. Even if he has, the former Strikeforce title challenger couldn’t care less. He said any barbs he may throw at Cerrone aren’t done with malicious intent.

“To me it’s always business. It’s never personal. I don’t really care for the dude. I don’t like him at all. If he dies or becomes a millionaire it doesn’t make me lose sleep. I don’t care for him at all, but it’s still business to me.”

After dropping two straight split decisions to Benson Henderson and Lorenz Larkin, Masvidal reigned supreme over his next two opponents. He beat Ross Pearson back in July at UFC 201 by unanimous decision. “Gamebred” then finished Jake Ellenberger in the first round of their scrap last month.

Since moving to the welterweight division, Cerrone has gone on a four-fight winning streak. His first victim was Alex Oliveira, who was submitted in the first round. “Cowboy” went on to finish Patrick Cote and Rick Story by TKO. His recent win was against Matt Brown. The fight was close, but Cerrone ended it in devastating fashion with a head kick knockout.