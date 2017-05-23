Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Only Want The Highest-Ranked Dudes’

Jorge Masvidal is ready to dust himself off and move on to the next one.

At UFC 211, Masvidal took on Demian Maia inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. “Gamebred” had his moments, but fell short via split decision. The loss snapped Masvidal’s three-fight winning streak.

Masvidal recently expressed interested in a match-up with Stephen Thompson. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Masvidal explained why he’s aiming for that fight and said he’ll battle anyone at the top of the food chain (via MMAMania.com):

“I think he is the next highest ranked opponent that I can get my hands on. Like I said at the beginning of it when it’s easy money, I only want the toughest opponents available to me. Don’t let the slogan throw you off. I only want the highest-ranked dudes, the toughest fights. That’s all I ever wanted since coming to UFC. So all the Ultimate Fighter winners, the up-and-coming phenoms, the 9-0 guy, is not what I am looking for right now, you know? I’m a proven animal and I’m only going to fight dudes that are at the highest in the game, high up on the food chain. I’m trying to get the biggest fights, always. If not the biggest, the toughest.”